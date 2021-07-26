Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peeks From 'The Voice' Set

✖

Ariana Grande is the latest artist to be joining The Voice as a coach, with the pop star set to make her debut on Season 21 this fall. On Monday, July 26, Grande gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the season's coaches filming promo for the show, with Grande joined by Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Grande posted a slideshow of content that started with a photo of the singer sitting on a large crescent moon and also included a selfie of Grande with Shelton. The second slide was a video documenting the promo shoot, from which a full video will be arriving on Tuesday. "Today we are shooting our very first promo for 'The Voice' Season 21," Grande tells the camera as the footage cuts to clips of the singer sitting on the moon and posing in front of a campfire with her fellow coaches before joking about her outfit, a silver mini dress and black tights. "It's very fun, everyone is at a beautiful campfire and I'm of course dressed very appropriately."

"I was just entering on this really beautiful crescent moon, which I love," she continued, pointing out that she has a moon tattoo. "My floating moon entrance felt very special." The Florida native began her caption by writing, "hello and screaming !!!!"

"cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!!" she continued. "it’s ..... the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but... simply cannot wait til we get started."

After Grande's addition to the show was announced earlier this year, Shelton told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that "There's one chair on The Voice that seems like lately it's kind of turned into like this revolving door of different coaches that we're able to bring in."

He added that no matter who is sitting in the red chair, he remains, as always, focused on winning the show. "I'm not going to lie," the country star said. "We're still going to beat the crap out of [Grande], you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."