Season 21 of The Voice is on the way this fall, and the reality competition show has a new addition to its coaching panel, with Ariana Grande joining coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. The show released the first promo video for its upcoming season on Tuesday, July 26, sharing a video of the four coaches around a campfire.

The clip begins with Shelton, Legend and Clarkson sitting together as Clarkson says, "You guys, this is really nice." "Woah!" Shelton interjects. "Look at that amazing star over there." "You mean Alpha Centauri?" Legend asks him. "No," the country singer replies as Grande is shown sitting on a crescent moon and singing. "I mean Ariana Grande!" The pop star soon arrives at the campfire, where she tells her fellow coaches, "Hi guys, sorry I'm late!" "Ariana, I'm not sure if you're aware, but we kind of have a tradition," Clarkson tells her as Legend adds, "the new coach has to sing us a little song around the campfire." Grande demurrs, declaring the idea "so awkward" and adding that she "couldn't possibly" before breaking out into a rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease as Shelton accompanies her on guitar and the other coaches harmonize.

The group's singing attracts a number of animals as well as show host Carson Daly, who is shown dressed as a park ranger. "This is going to be an amazing season," Shelton declares as Grande winks at the camera.

Grande first teased the promo on Monday, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos and photos from the shoot. "hello and screaming !!!!" her caption began. "cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!! it’s ..... the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but... simply cannot wait til we get started."

Season 21 of The Voice premieres on NBC on Monday, Sept. 20 and will air on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can get ready by subscribing to Hulu, where you can watch every episode the next day after it airs.

