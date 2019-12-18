‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 17 Winner

The Voice Season 17 has a winner! The NBC singing competition crowned its latest star after a two-hour final event, featuring breathtaking performances and hilarious moments. At the end of the finale, host Carson Daly revealed Jake Hoot of Team Kelly Clarkson as the winner of the season.

The finale featured special performances by big stars in music, as well as from all four finalists Katie Kada, Ricky Duran, Rose Short and Hoot.

The star-studded episode featured songs from Jennifer Hudson, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa, as well as music collaborations between the Top 4 with stars like Adam Lambert. The finale followed Monday’s episode, which featured the four contestants delivering their final performances for votes, including an original song, and a holiday duet with their celebrity coach.

After Monday’s performances, the contestants opened up to PEOPLE about their experiences in the most recent season of the hit NBC series.

Hoot was a frontrunner from the start of the season, and was humbled by the coaches and audiences’ response to his talent.

“The biggest thing is to have more confidence in myself,” he said of what he learned from Clarkson. “She’s such a builder of your confidence and she’s always telling us that we deserve to be here, so we should own it.”

“Having more confidence in myself is really special,” he added. “She’s been incredible.”

Duran — who was coached by Blake Shelton — said he is really going to miss working with the country star.

“Working with Blake has been amazing,” He told the publication. “He’s such a fun guy to hang out with. Hopefully we can get together in the future sometime, but I’m gonna miss that.”

“It feels fantastic,” Kadan — of Team John Legend — told the outlet after her performance. “I feel so grateful and part of me says, ‘Katie you did it. You did it. Stop doubting yourself. Stop being so fearful.’”

The Chicago native has been open about her struggles with self love this season, and admitted her success on the show has been a confidence booster.

“I’m gonna make mistakes because I’m human and that’s okay,” she said. “I’m not a perfect person, but this whole process has brought me more confidence and it makes me feel a little extra fabulous.”

Short, of Team Gwen Stefani, said she was proud to make it to the finale.

“I feel accomplished. I feel like I’ve done a thing. I feel like a brand new person. I feel beautiful,” she told the outlet. “I feel fearless. I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to. I feel grateful that my heavenly father gave me permission to go on this journey.”

The Voice will return for Season 18 in 2020. As previously reported, Nick Jonas will join the judges panel in Stefani’s place.