'The Voice' Host Tapped as Favorite for Major Morning Show Gig

The Voice UK host Emma Willis could be taking on a brand new gig. The English broadcaster, who is known for the UK versions of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice Kids UK, The Circle UK, and the upcoming Love Is Blind: UK, might be expanding her resume as the new presenter on This Morning. According to Daily Mail, following her appearance on Monday's show, Willis became the favorite to replace Holly Willoughby. She appeared on the talk show with Ryan Clark, which marked five years after they worked together on Big Brother.

Willis is no stranger to hosting This Morning. Just recently, she replaced Cat Deeley, who hosted alongside Ryan. Since Willoughby abruptly left the show in October, many part-time hosts have been rotating the last several weeks as the search for a full-time and permanent host continues. Head of PR at Ladbrokes, Nicola McGeady, shared, "Emma Willis made a major impact on This Morning today, and after instantly sparking a flurry of bets, she is the new favorite to replace Holly Willoughby."

Holly Willoughby joined ITV's This Morning as a co-presenter in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield. Schofield departed in May, and just five months later, Willoughby followed in his footsteps. Although she didn't directly give her reasoning, in a statement via BBC, she shared that it's "been an honour to just be part of its story, and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

"I will miss you so much," Willoughby continued. "This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible, and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

It's unknown when ITV and This Morning could announce a new co-host, but hopefully it's soon. It seems like the series will continue having rotating hosts until they land on one that fits, and everyone is going to be putting in their two cents to make sure that the next host is the right one. Emma Willis seems like a shoo-in, but who knows what could happen, especially since she is remaining pretty busy.