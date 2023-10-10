Major TV Morning Show Host Steps Down After 14 Years

Longtime ITV host Holly Willoughby is exiting This Morning after 14 years. Willoughby, who presented the morning show alongside Phillip Schofield for 14 years before his exit earlier this year, announced her decision to step away from the program Tuesday, just days after a man was arrested in a kidnapping and murder plot targeting her.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together,'" Willoughby wrote in a statement shared to her social media accounts. "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Willoughby's departure comes after Essex Police confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 4 that 36-year-old Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field, Harlow was arrested the day prior. Plumb was taken into police custody after messages" threatening to kidnap and "seriously harm" the presenter were discovered. It remains unclear how police became aware of the alleged kidnap plot. Digital devices and a mobile phone were seized during the arrest, The Sun reported, with one source telling the outlet that "investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to kidnap Holly," adding that "there were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her." Plumb was charged with soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape, and incitement to commit kidnap.

This Morning producers were alerted to the plot early Thursday morning by police, with Willoughby being informed "shortly" before she was due on air. The presenter ultimately missed Thursday's episode and has not appeared on This Morning since prior to the arrest. At the time, an ITV spokesperson said, per HuffPost, "This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at 'This Morning' and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time."

While Willoughby, who has reportedly been under police protection at her home since the plot was uncovered, did not mention the arrest in her Tuesday statement, she said, "It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Kevin Lygo, ITV's managing director of media and entertainment, said in a statement regarding Willoughby's departure, "We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make." Lygo applauded the presenter as "one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK," adding that she "has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country's most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously."