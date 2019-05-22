‘The Voice’ Names Season 16 Winner: Did Team Blake or Team John Take the Season?

The Voice has a new winner in Maelyn Jarmon, racking up a first-time win for Team John Legend.

The lone singer on the first season coach’s team in the finale was named the champion during Tuesday’s star-studded finale, which featured performances from the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift, pulling out a win over Blake Shelton-coached Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon and Andrew Sevener.

Sevener came in fourth during the finale, as Roberts was ranked third and Rigdon came in second.

During Monday’s pre-finale performance, all three members of Team Blake and the lone member of Team John made their last pitch to be named the season’s winner, putting it all out on the line in some truly stunning performances

Jarmon kicked off the show with an original song dedicated to her boyfriend back home, titled “Wait for You,” teaming up with Legend later on for a duet of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.” Closing out her performances for the night, Jarmon teared up during a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” she dedicated to her father.

“Everyone in the finale is fantastic, but I believe you are the one who should be winning this thing,” Coach Adam Levine said after her original song, joking that his endorsement had nothing to do with his “love to hate on Blake.”

Sevener made a run for Shelton’s endorsement out of the three-person team right out of the gate, choosing to perform “All Right Now” with Shelton before debuting a powerful original song, “Rural Route Raising,” and closing out with a rendition of Hinder’s “Lips of an Angel.”

“I think you ride the line between old and the new country,” coach Kelly Clarkson said. “You should make more records like this.”

“Obviously you know who I want to win this competition,” Legend added of his own team member. “But if I was to pick from Team Blake, as of now, I would pick Andrew.”

Rigdon made his bid for the win with an energetic rendition of The Eagles’ “Take it Easy” alongside Shelton before debuting original song “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.” Honoring the late Earl Thomas Conley, who passed away at 77 earlier this year, Rigdon won the favor of country fans and his coach with a performance of “Once in a Blue Moon.”

“Way to honor a country music hero,” Shelton said. “I know that the country music fan base … is so proud of this moment.”

Roberts earned a standing ovation from all the coaches with his performance of Randy Houser’s “Anything Goes” before paying tribute to his own career as a musician with the original song “Looking Back.” For his duet with Shelton, Roberts took on Books & Dunn’s “Hard Workin’ Man.”

“This was my favorite performance of yours other than the Blinds,” Clarkson said of his Houser tribute as Shelton added, “Literally the next George Strait standing up there.”

Photo credit: NBC