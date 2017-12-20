Twitter Responds to Performances From Kelly Clarkson, Sia on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Tuesday night’s finale of The Voice brought tons of duets and solo performances from finalists and famous stars alike, like Kelly Clarkson, Sia, Jessie J and Bastille.

Fans of the singing competition loved the duet between Addison Agen and singer-songwriter Norah Jones.

That was one of the best duets in the history of ever. — Rubra (@1Rubra) December 20, 2017

This duet got me wanting to just hear a concert with them two only 😍😍😍 — Kami T. (@imDHAiish) December 20, 2017

Beautiful ❤️ — anitra codling (@anitra78) December 20, 2017

Next up, contestant Noah Mac sang with Bastille.

I’m crying man. It was amazing. I can’t wait for more from Noah. This was all just the beginning. ❤️ — buynoah’sep // kailey 🎹🎤 (@_kaileymartinez) December 20, 2017

Totally rocked with Bastille — Alicia V Wyatt (@chvygrl10) December 20, 2017

Kelly Clarkson, who signed on as a coach for the next season of The Voice, took the stage for a solo performance and sang her new single, “Medicine.”

Can’t wait to see her as a coach next season! #VoiceFinale — Bernadette (@BernadetteBytes) December 20, 2017

Next up, superstar Sia took the stage with finalist Brooke Simpson to perform a powerful rendition of Sia’s hit “Titanium.”

HOT DAMN THAT WAS OUTSTANDING!!!!!😭😭😭 — SARAH (@divalee3589) December 20, 2017

Billy Idol joined finalist Chloe Kohanski for a rocking version of “White Wedding,” much to fans’ delight.

👍👍Billy idol and Chloe , It can’t get any better than that ! Loved it!❤️🌸 — Dannchavez63@yahoo.c (@Dannchavez2017) December 20, 2017

Oh Hell Yeah… You Go Billy Idol and Chloe. Show them how’s it’s done. — Angie Cernobyl (@AngieAttrill) December 20, 2017

BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT IM SO HYPED — stream & buy chloes songs (@chloeskohanski) December 20, 2017

And just in case there weren’t enough rock star vibes, Demi Lovato showed up to sing her hit “Tell Me You Love Me.”

Jessie J re-claimed her spot on the stage (after singing with former contestant Chris Weaver and drag queen friends earlier in the show) to sing “Not My Ex” with former contestant Davon Fleming.

DAMN THIS SOUNDS GOOD! pic.twitter.com/gnMgy1pbxp — Mel Brown (@melbrown0) December 20, 2017

Finalist Red Marlow and country music icon Vince Gill injected the night with some country blues with Gill’s hit “When I Call Your Name.”

😱 chill bumps! Red and Vince Gill! Country at it’s best! 💙 — Bonnie L. Pelland (@bonbonmonkey672) December 20, 2017