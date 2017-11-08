‘The Voice’ Coaches Complete Their Teams on Final Audition Night

After three long weeks listening to hopeful singers, the coaches of The Voice are finally ready to put the blind auditions behind them.

Tuesday night’s episode was the sixth episode of auditions this season, which means that each coach has put together a complete roster. Using their group of singers, the coaches will compete against one another in the hopes that one of their own will be crowned champion.

Heading into the episode, all of the coaches had at least 10 competitors added to their rosters, so there wasn’t much left to be done.

Now that it’s all over, here are what all four of the final teams look like heading into the Battle Round next week:

Team Adam

Going into the final episode of Blind Auditions, Adam Levine had the most ground to cover. While each other judges had 11 contestants on their rosters, the Maroon 5 frontman only had 10.

Fortunately, during the last round of auditions, Levine added Michael Kight and Gary Carpentier to his team.

They join existing members Anthony Alexander, Brandon Brown, Dave Crosby, Whitney Fenimore, Dylan Gerard, Emily Luther, Jon Mero, Hanna Mrozak, Adam Pearce and Brandon Showell.

Team Blake

Blake Shelton has been Levine’s arch rival since the very first season of The Voice, and he looks to continue their ongoing quest for dominance with the all-star team he’s assembled this year.

Going into the night with 11 contestants already, Shelton added Kristi Hoopes to complete his team.

She joins the current line-up of Rebecca Brunner, Adam Cunningham, Anna Catherine DeHart, Dennis Drummond, Mitchel Lee, Noah Mac, Red Marlow, Keisha Renee, Ryan Scripps, Natalie Stovall and Esera Tuaolo.

Team Jennifer

It didn’t take long for Jennifer Hudson to win over fans of The Voice, as well as the hearts of the contestants she’s been competing for.

In just her first season, Hudson has already put together a stellar team of vocalists. Tonight, she added Jeremiah Miller to round out her roster.

The rest of Team Jennifer includes Ignatious Carmouche, Kathrina Feigh, Davon Fleming, Lucas Holliday, Shi’Ann Jones, Alexandra Joyce, Eric Lyn, Maharasyi, Stephen Marcellus, Meagan McNeal and Chris Weaver.

Team Miley

Miley Cyrus brought more than enough spunk to her first season of The Voice, and she used that to put together a fairly strong vocal team to take on the other judges.

On the final night of auditions, Cyrus added Megan Rose to finally make her team complete.

This new addition joins the likes of Addison Agen, Sophia Bollman, Ashland Craft, Moriah Formica, Janice Freeman, Shilo Gold, Chloe Kohanski, Katrina Rose, Brooke Simpson, Ilianna Viramontes and Karlie Webster.