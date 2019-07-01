‘The Voice’ Fans Have Thoughts About Kelly Rowland’s Netted Gown

Kelly Rowland is currently serving as a judge on The Voice Australia, and the show kicked off its grand finale week on Monday. For the first night of shows, Rowland wore a white netted dress with a high neckline along with a nude bodysuit and white heels, with the dress’ design instantly prompting some viewers to compare her look to mesh bags used to hold produce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

“This looks like what they use to protect fragile pears, and im all for it,” one person commented on Rowland’s Instagram, while another chimed in, “Out here looking like a sexy Asian pear!!”

People on Twitter also made the same joke.

Kelly out here looking like a mango #thevoiceau pic.twitter.com/o5LEamwqRn — ICED LATTE (@basicxqueen) July 1, 2019

Amid the comparisons, Rowland’s look received plenty of love from her famous friends including fellow The Voice Australia judge Delta Goodrem, who commented on the post with a heart and several fire emojis.

“Fire!!” wrote Ciara, while Beyonce‘s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, commented, “Don’t hurt em baby!!!”

As a coach on The Voice Australia, Rowland sits beside fellow coaches Boy George, Guy Sebastian and Goodrem. The former Destiny’s Child member found huge success in Australia after embarking on a solo career, which she began after Destiny’s Child split.

While the members of the group have gone their separate ways, Rowland recently opened up to Marie Claire about the important women in her life, one of whom is former bandmate Beyonce.

“We grew up in this industry together; we’ve shared ups and downs and we are closer than ever,” Rowland wrote of the singer, who she met when she was nine years old. “I can tell her anything and she’ll never judge me. She’s a real friend: genuine, loyal and trustworthy. She’s also one of the sweetest people you ever did meet.”

“I’m extremely proud of Bey and how real she is,” she continued. “She could have an ego, but she’s the most humble person I know. I admire her passion and hard work. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look up to her as an artist; she has ignited fire inside so many women.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Leon Bennett