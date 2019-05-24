‘The Voice’ Fans Crushed After Adam Levine Exits

On Friday, May 24, it was announced that Adam Levine would not be returning to The Voice, officially leaving the NBC reality show after 16 seasons.

Levine had been one of the show’s four coaches since the series’ premiere in 2011, with the Maroon 5 frontman and Blake Shelton remaining mainstays as numerous other coaches filtered in around them. In the wake of Levine’s departure, former coach Gwen Stefani will return to fill a red chair for Season 17, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Read on to see what fans had to say about Levine’s departure.

Not the same

Many fans expressed disappointment, noting that the show just won’t be the same without the original coach.

There’s just no replacing Adam. You can put someone in that chair but you can’t duplicate the way he interacts with Blake and the other coaches. This changes the whole dynamic of the show. 😭 — Trece Varga (@BeatreceVarga) May 24, 2019

It won’t be the same! — racheal cairns (@ftm2007anr) May 24, 2019

So sorry to see Adam Levine leave the Voice. I will miss him on the Voice! — Suzanne (@susanm409) May 24, 2019

The GIFs

Others summed up their feelings with GIFs.

Tuned out

A few viewers wrote that they won’t be tuning in now that Levine won’t be on their screens.

Don‘t know if I even continue to watch #TheVoice with @adamlevine gone 😔 — Silke (@Skippy9474) May 24, 2019

@adamlevine you just broke my heart! You’re the only reason I watch the voice!😭😭 — Lizette Rodriguez (@lizetteloverly) May 24, 2019

Finished. Needed someone like Adam to keep it current. I’m leaving too. — judy graves (@judy_jlg07184) May 24, 2019

Why?

Some wondered about the reasoning behind Levine’s departure.

Sad to see Adam go but I will say he seemed a bit removed this year. I hope he’s leaving on his terms and wish him the best. — Kerry🎤 (@krmildon) May 24, 2019

This season it looked like he checked out. Just wasn’t feeling it anymore. I wish him luck other his new show. — Shelle (@Shelle73960105) May 24, 2019

I feel like this is a temper tantrum for bad decisions he himself has made the last few seasons. I hate that because I love him on and off the show, but to be honest, I felt this coming and was just talking to my husband about it even before the finale. — ™ (@write_chick) May 24, 2019

What about Blake?

The relationship between Shelton and Levine had become one of the cornerstones of the show, with many fans sad to see it go.

I’ll miss Adam and the bro banter between him and Blake! I so hope there was no rift in any way! He did a great job and was an outstanding coach! — Sylvia Smith (@sabms53) May 24, 2019

Who’s @blakeshelton going to banter with? It won’t work with Gwen. Their too lovey 😂 — sharryn. (@sharryn) May 24, 2019

This can’t be real, this must be a joke right? There is no #TheVoice with no #Shevine. — Colette🌺 (@poucelina79) May 24, 2019

Genre divide

There were also tweets about the musical style Levine brought to the show.

Please they need to change the show to country voice at this point #missingrockandroll #notacountrymusicfan — Rachel Maurer (@rachelfran) May 24, 2019

Oh no, say it isn’t so….only real rock music content there was! — Linda Zwicker (@l_zwicker) May 24, 2019

Gwen’s return

Amid the news of Levine’s departure, plenty of fans were thrilled about Stefani’s return.

YES!!!! I’m crying of happiness right now!! This totally made my year! Welcome back @gwenstefani. I’ve Surely missed you on my TV. I’m soo looking forward to watching your beautiful, positive, endearing personality. I love you so much! — Leverage (@nd_leverage) May 24, 2019

OMG! This is best news i’ve received in so long. Thank you @NBCTheVoice! 😘😍😍😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏👏 — BeshieJay (@gretaracs) May 24, 2019

Excited to see Gwen again, but sad that Adam’s leaving. The best coach chemistry was during the seasons that Gwen was there with both Blake and Adam. — QYAAR. (@Gottwurfltnicht) May 24, 2019

