‘The Voice’ Fans Crushed After Adam Levine Exits

On Friday, May 24, it was announced that Adam Levine would not be returning to The Voice, officially leaving the NBC reality show after 16 seasons.

Levine had been one of the show’s four coaches since the series’ premiere in 2011, with the Maroon 5 frontman and Blake Shelton remaining mainstays as numerous other coaches filtered in around them. In the wake of Levine’s departure, former coach Gwen Stefani will return to fill a red chair for Season 17, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Read on to see what fans had to say about Levine’s departure.

Not the same

Many fans expressed disappointment, noting that the show just won’t be the same without the original coach.

The GIFs

Others summed up their feelings with GIFs.

Tuned out

A few viewers wrote that they won’t be tuning in now that Levine won’t be on their screens.

Why?

Some wondered about the reasoning behind Levine’s departure.

What about Blake?

The relationship between Shelton and Levine had become one of the cornerstones of the show, with many fans sad to see it go.

Genre divide

There were also tweets about the musical style Levine brought to the show.

Gwen’s return

Amid the news of Levine’s departure, plenty of fans were thrilled about Stefani’s return.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris

