‘The Voice’ Fans Call out Blake Shelton for Posting Spoilers

Spoiler alert! Some fans of The Voice weren’t too happy with Blake Shelton after the singer revealed which of the show’s four coaches contestant Ricky Braddy chose after his blind audition, with a commercial break starting just before Braddy ultimately decided to go for Team Blake. In a tweet, Shelton celebrated his new team member and got some ribbing in at girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s expense at the same time, though his message came just a bit too early for some viewers.

See @GwenStefani… I can play nice! Now you can find more artists on your team.. CAUSE I GOT RICKY!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 9, 2019

Fans quickly called Shelton out for revealing the result of the moment just a few seconds before the rest of the country found out what happened.

gdi blake, this was like a full minute early — 🖤 (@truthfeelslike) October 9, 2019

uh little early there — lex (@shaniaxtwain) October 9, 2019

Lol..still commercial!! Ruined the suspense 😂 — Nee 🇨🇦 💚💛 (@nee_tremblay) October 9, 2019

Spoiler 😂😂😂 — Bitch Like Homegirl 👑 (@ohmydearbadass) October 9, 2019

Other fans were happy Shelton had gotten Braddy on his team.

Ricky, Hell right 🥃💙SiS — Sue Rendf (@RendfSue) October 9, 2019

Whoa Hoo!!! Yes sir!!! You did it!!! 😎 — Diane4Blake💙🎤🎸🎶 (@diane_addona) October 9, 2019

Yay Ricky!! He’s gonna win! He picked the perfect coach. — DeeAnna Oliver (@DeeAnnaOliver2) October 9, 2019

Braddy impressed the judges with his cover of Brandi Carlile‘s “The Story,” earning a chair turn from Shelton, Stefani and John Legend. In classic Shelton fashion, the “God’s Country” singer did he all he could to convince Braddy to choose him as his coach, even throwing his girlfriend under the bus for a chance to get Braddy on his team.

“I think we should give Gwen the opportunity to keep looking for more artists, you know? She’s only got one spot left,” he said. “She’s not that sold on you, so let’s just let her keep shopping around. Please Ricky!”

Ultimately, Shelton’s plea worked, with Braddy becoming the newest member of Team Blake.

“There was a lot of things that I liked about Ricky,” Shelton remarked backstage. “He’s got a ton of personality in his voice. He’s got a ton of range, a ton of power, and this guy’s gonna go deep into the competition, I think.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

