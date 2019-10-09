Reality

‘The Voice’ Fans Call out Blake Shelton for Posting Spoilers

Spoiler alert! Some fans of The Voice weren’t too happy with Blake Shelton after the singer revealed which of the show’s four coaches contestant Ricky Braddy chose after his blind audition, with a commercial break starting just before Braddy ultimately decided to go for Team Blake. In a tweet, Shelton celebrated his new team member and got some ribbing in at girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s expense at the same time, though his message came just a bit too early for some viewers.

Fans quickly called Shelton out for revealing the result of the moment just a few seconds before the rest of the country found out what happened.

Other fans were happy Shelton had gotten Braddy on his team.

Braddy impressed the judges with his cover of Brandi Carlile‘s “The Story,” earning a chair turn from Shelton, Stefani and John Legend. In classic Shelton fashion, the “God’s Country” singer did he all he could to convince Braddy to choose him as his coach, even throwing his girlfriend under the bus for a chance to get Braddy on his team.

“I think we should give Gwen the opportunity to keep looking for more artists, you know? She’s only got one spot left,” he said. “She’s not that sold on you, so let’s just let her keep shopping around. Please Ricky!”

Ultimately, Shelton’s plea worked, with Braddy becoming the newest member of Team Blake.

“There was a lot of things that I liked about Ricky,” Shelton remarked backstage. “He’s got a ton of personality in his voice. He’s got a ton of range, a ton of power, and this guy’s gonna go deep into the competition, I think.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

