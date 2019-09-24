‘The Voice’ Fans Call for Adam Levine to Return During Season 17 Premiere

Change is a good thing sometimes. Not for fans of The Voice, however. During the Season 17 premiere, viewers were not ready to part ways with one of its original judges, Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 lead singer surprisingly announced a few months ago he would be walking away from the show, leaving Gwen Stefani as his replacement.

His absence was greatly felt by the fan base, who not only missed him in his red swiveling chair, but wanted to see him return.

Social media saw many fans of the show voicing their campaigns to get Levine back. The Sugar singer was a mainstay on the series since its inception in 2011.

Hey the voice, people have been saying #TheVoice isn’t the same without @adamlevine. Adam, where are you, any change of mind of coming back? Am still a forever fan #VoicePremiere — Sandy Burke (@_Burky) September 24, 2019

Time to watch #TheVoice. While I am glad to have @gwenstefani back it’s just not going to be the same without @adamlevine. — James (@back2ict) September 24, 2019

The show announced his departure in May.

“Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it’s ‘see you soon,’ never ‘goodbye.’ Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John and Blake on the Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our heartfelt gratitude to Adam!”

Meanwhile, his replacement did draw a positive response upon her return. Stefani last appeared as a judge in 2017 before re-joining the crew this season.

Before coming back, Stefani shared her excitement with E! News about being back on the show where she met her longtime boyfriend and fellow judge, Blake Shelton.

“Every season I’ve been on it, I’ve been in a different, like, weird phase of my life. The first season I literally just had a baby, the second season my life blew up in my face, the third season I was falling in love with Blake and now here we are…I was worried, I didn’t know how we were going to handle being competitive. It’s just so far into the relationship that it’s just a different phase. But it was super natural, super amazing,” she shared.

The Voice airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.