'The Voice' Coaches 'Fear' Reba McEntire — Here's Why

Reba McEntire has her fellow The Voice coaches a little intimidated coming into Season 26. After emerging victorious in Season 25 with Team Reba's Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders coming in first and second place, respectively, the country icon has the rest of the coaching panel feeling the "fear" as they all vie for the next victory.

Returning coach Gwen Stefani and first-time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé all weighed in on the Season 25 winner in a promo video ahead of the Monday, Sept. 23 premiere of the NBC competition, with Snoop admitting, "Reba is definitely the national treasure of the show."

"She's a magnet for talent. She says all the right things," he continued. "She is the one we fear the most and she loves bragging about how she won last year. She knows what to look for. She knows how to pick them."

Bublé agreed, "I feel there's a force that Reba McEntire has. When she looks at you with those big blue eyes and a smile that lights up a room, it is hard not to get sucked up into that tractor beam." The "Feeling Good" singer continued that it's "hard" to compete against McEntire for team members, as she's "this nurturing beautiful human being that it's impossible not to love."

He added, "There is nothing that's any better than experience and she has a lot of it. She has a lot of experience to turn these people into being much better than they ever thought they could be. I think they're really lucky when the get to be on Reba's team."

Stefani, who also has a win to her name after Carter Rubin emerged victorious in Season 19, called the "Fancy" artist "just awesome" as they embark on their second season competing against each other, but acknowledged she poses a major threat. "I do know from working with her before that she's really good at hearing stuff that maybe I don't hear and then later on realize, 'Wow, you knew that,' because she's experienced," she said. "Reba is definitely a threat to all of us. She won last season and she's the queen."

As for McEntire herself, the country icon said she's "so excited" to be back for Season 26 and has been "having a blast" with her fellow coaches. "The camaraderie between the coaches is exciting and then to just get to sit here and listen to the talent, it blows my mind," she said. "I really do enjoy doing this show. I am always amazed at how The Voice can find so many talented wonderful people to come on the show."

The Voice Season 26 premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC and next day on Peacock.