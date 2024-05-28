Lainey Wilson Invited to Join The Grand Ole Opry by Reba McEntire

Lainey Wilson is on her way to one of country music's greatest honors. The singer has been invited to join The Grand Ole Opry, and the invitation was extended to her by none other than one of the genre's biggest icons... Reba McEntire.

The heartwarming moment came after Wilson performed her new single, "Hang Tight Honey," live during the Season 25 finale of NBC's The Voice. "Lainey, I am so proud of you. You did a wonderful job. I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up," said McEntire. "I was so proud of you at the ACMs the other night and I couldn't be more proud to be the one that helps you continue to bridge the gap between our generations."

McEntire then added, "I'd like to be the person to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry," while presenting Wilson with a gift: a custom-made belt buckle emblazoned with the words "Opry" and "Lainey." The opposite side of the belt buckle reads "2024."

Wilson later spoke out about the major career moment — as reported by Music Row — saying, "I am so incredibly honored to be invited to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opy, and to have the legendary Reba McEntire surprise me during tonight's show was such an unforgettable moment. This is something I've always dreamed of, ever since my first trip to the Opry when I was nine years old. I will never forget this moment!"

Wilson made her Opry debut on Feb. 14, 2020. Her official induction will be held on Friday, June 7.