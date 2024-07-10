'The Voice' Season 26 Premiere Date Revealed

The Voice returns for its 26th season on Monday, September 23. The news comes as conflicting reports surfaced about whether Reb McEntire is returning as a judge. In the announcement for the upcoming season, McEntire's name absent for the information regarding the judging panel. The country music icon joined the show in 2023 amid Blake Shelton's exit. Speaking to Newsweek at the time of joining, McEntire admitted she was nervous to fill his shoes, as he'd been a champion for several seasons. "It's a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He's a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I'm just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can".

McEntire's reported exit came not long after she refuted speculation that she wouldn't return. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), McEntire said, "Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product."

Season 25 of The Voice premiered in February 2024. There were new faces to the fold, with the first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay joining. Season 25 featured coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Reba McEntire, and the first-ever coaching duo, Dan + Shay. John Legend has been a coach since Season 16. Chance the Rapper participated in Seasons 23 and 25.

Along with McEntire, Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will not return. This Spring, Legend told Entertainment Tonight that he's leaving the singing show to focus on his upcoming tour, An Evening With John Legend. "We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," he explained. "I'll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!"

Dan + Shay also have tour dates that conflict with the reality competition show's filming schedule. They are currently on their Heartbreak on the Map tour, which will continue through this fall. "We're touring a lot this year, which we're really excited about, but obviously doesn't allow us to come back," Mooney recently told ET.