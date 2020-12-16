'The Voice' Finale: Season 19 Winner Revealed, and Fans Have Thoughts
The Voice has officially crowned a winner for Season 19. Ultimately, 15-year-old Carter Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani walked away with the win after receiving the majority of the votes from The Voice viewers. Naturally, since every fan was rooting for their own favorite to win the show, they had plenty of thoughts about how the season concluded.
The two-part Voice finale began on Monday night, with each of the five remaining contestants belting their hearts out in order to secure enough votes to win. Heading into the finale, the five remaining contestants were DeSz from Team Kelly Clarkson, Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani, John Holiday from Team John Legend, and Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger on Team Blake Shelton. Of course, only one of those individuals could end up as the victor for Season 19. In the end, Rubin secured the win, which undoubtedly came as great news to all of their fans.
As is the case every season, there were mixed opinions about the latest winner of The Voice. Scroll down to see what fans of the NBC competition are saying about Rubin's win.
prevnext
Congrats to Carter Rubin on winning #TheVoice Well deserved! Although it was awkward that Gwen couldn’t hug him when she went on stage to congratulate him lol— Brandon Weber (@realBrandonW48) December 16, 2020
prevnext
.@gwenstefani #VoiceFinale Congrats! #teamgwen #TheVoice 🎤 pic.twitter.com/M1iEUdmrGP— Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 (@48hippo) December 16, 2020
prevnext
I watched all of this 😩 and the best singer finished 4th???#TheVoice https://t.co/1RKtMri5Ux pic.twitter.com/fsY6dnZ1PP— exhausted. (@taraebk) December 16, 2020
prevnext
Idk if I'm happier for @gwenstefani or @carterjrubin but I'm crying nonetheless for them both #thevoice happy tears of course!!!— Tiffany Freud (@tfreud) December 16, 2020
prevnext
#TheVoice John Holiday and Desz were robbed. ROBBED.— sy 🤍 (@syar_monique) December 16, 2020
prevnext
#TheVoice final two could be way more exciting tho... congrats Carter! pic.twitter.com/S4CdVBb6wa— Howard Myrie (@myrie_howard) December 16, 2020
prev
I'm officially done with #TheVoice While each of the Top 5 are talented, there's NO WAY John Holiday & Desz should have been anything lower than Top 3. Both have been consistent, but more importantly, captivating! So many good artists get robbed on this show.— Brian Alexander (@TheBrianAlex) December 16, 2020