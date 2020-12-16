'The Voice' Finale: Season 19 Winner Revealed, and Fans Have Thoughts

The Voice has officially crowned a winner for Season 19. Ultimately, 15-year-old Carter Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani walked away with the win after receiving the majority of the votes from The Voice viewers. Naturally, since every fan was rooting for their own favorite to win the show, they had plenty of thoughts about how the season concluded.

The two-part Voice finale began on Monday night, with each of the five remaining contestants belting their hearts out in order to secure enough votes to win. Heading into the finale, the five remaining contestants were DeSz from Team Kelly Clarkson, Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani, John Holiday from Team John Legend, and Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger on Team Blake Shelton. Of course, only one of those individuals could end up as the victor for Season 19. In the end, Rubin secured the win, which undoubtedly came as great news to all of their fans.

As is the case every season, there were mixed opinions about the latest winner of The Voice. Scroll down to see what fans of the NBC competition are saying about Rubin's win.