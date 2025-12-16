‘The Voice’ Coach Hints at Exit During Season 28 Finale

Michael Bublé may be leaving The Voice behind.

The two-time winner of the NBC singing competition had fans questioning his future on the show after a comment he made during Monday’s finale performance episode following a song from one of his finalists, Jazz McKenzie.

“I wrote you last night, I told you you are the light … this is it. This is my last time here,” Bublé told the singer. “I leave this show, and let me tell you, Jazz McKenzie, what a way to go. You are perfect.”

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The Grammy winner has not confirmed his future plans on The Voice.

Bublé first joined The Voice in Season 26, taking home the win his first season with Sofronio Vasquez. He then pulled off a second win the following season with contestant Adam David. Now, Bublé is going for the three-peat during the show’s ongoing 28th season, with both McKenzie and singer Max Chambers set to compete in Tuesday’s finale for Team Bublé.

“Max earned his spot in this finale the hard way, and I couldn’t be more honored to be his coach,” Bublé wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Monday. “Thank you to everyone who believed in him — now let’s finish strong Max Chambers”

He continued in another post, “I’m so proud of Jazz. Week after week, we’ve watched her step onto that stage and give it absolutely everything she’s got. Finale night is here, and I have no doubt Jazz is going to bring her A-game!”

NBC has already announced the coaches for Season 29, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine returning for a Battle of the Champions season set to premiere in February.

There will be some major format changes coming in Season 29 as the three winning coaches return to their red chairs for some revamped Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Shows.

In the Triple Turn Competition, the coaches will compete against one another for the highest number of 3-Chair Turns, with the winner gaining a special advantage in the next round. Battle Rounds will also now feature a new Super Steal, earned by the Triple Turn Competition winner, which will negate any other coach’s steal attempt.

Then, in the Knockouts, each coach will bring back two artists from previous teams for an In-Season All-Star Competition — the winner of which will secure two artist spots in the finale episode.

The Voice Season 28 finale airs Tuesday, Dec.16 at 9 p.m. ET with the pre-show kicking off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.