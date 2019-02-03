‘The Voice’: Christina Aguilera Was ‘Not Happy’ With Her Time as Coach

Christina Aguilera might have been a coach on NBC‘s The Voice for six seasons, but that does not mean she liked it. While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this week, Aguilera said she was not completely happy with the show.

“Well I can’t knock it, I mean it was an experience in my life and I think everything has a learning curve and something to be experienced,” Aguilera told Cohen.

The Bravo host asked the singer if she was not happy with the experience.

“Well… That’s a very complicated answer, but I just saw some ins and outs and inner workings that I was not happy,” Aguilera said.

Cohen tried again to get Aguilera to elaborate, but she continued to talk about the show on a general level.

“I think that I did what I could with the position I was given and I have to keep it real on a certain level,” Aguilera said. “I’m just, you know, I’m not a passive girl that’s just gonna sit there and be okay with certain things.”

She later added, “For me, I just know I needed to step away and get back to what I know that I love to do and how I could best give to the world in my own way.”

Aguilera was one of the first coaches on The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Cee Lo Green. Aguilera was on for the first three seasons, but left for Season 4. She returned to coach in Seasons 5, 8 and 10 and was an advisor in Season 7. Since Season 10 though, she has been absent, leaving Shelton and Levine as the show’s only constant. The upcoming 16th season will feature Levine, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as coaches.

Since leaving The Voice behind, Aguilera has resumed her music career. The five-time Grammy winner released Liberation, her first album in six years, in June 2018 and followed it with a U.S. tour from September to November. She is launching her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater on May 21.

Cohen also asked Aguilera if she plans on performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, since she collaborated with the group on their hit “Moves Like Jagger.” However, that was the one question she chose to “plead the fifth” on.

The Voice Season 16 starts on Monday, Feb. 25 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo