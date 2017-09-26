‘The Voice’ Judges Jump on Stage to Embrace Cancer Survivor Contestant

One of the most inspirational moments on The Voice‘s season 13 premiere was when two judges took to the stage to comfort a contestant opening up about her cancer battle.

Contestant Janice Freeman performed “Radioactive Soul,” a lively take on Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.” It was one of the most stellar moments of Monday night’s premiere, with both Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson lobbying for Freeman to join their respective teams.

“I love girls that come out here and do what you do and have so much power,” Cyrus said. “You’re not afraid, and I love no fear because I’m fearless. That’s why I’m ready to sit here by someone like Jennifer Hudson, whose voice is out of control, and I’m ready to say I think I’m the best coach for you.”

“I love people whose passion is bigger than their fear, and yours is clearly bigger than your fear,” Hudson said.

Freeman then began to talk about how various hardships in her life kept her from pursuing music professionally, including her battle with cancer. The contestant then began to tear up, so Cyrus and Hudson both jumped up and embraced her.

“We’ve all been through something, but we all have no choice but to keep on going,” Hudson said.

Freeman ended up siding with Cyrus, and she will be back to compete on her team in the coming weeks.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.