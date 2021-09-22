‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande, John Legend Walk off Set When Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Start Fighting

Ariana Grande and John Legend were not trying to stick around The Voice on Tuesday night when their fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson started bickering. During the last round of blind auditions, Shelton and Clarkson were both vying to win over country singer Lana Scott when they got into yet another argument about who knows more about country music.

First, Shelton accused Clarkson of not recognizing the song Scott sang for her audition, which was Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle.” “I toured with her!” Clarkson fired back at Shelton. Next, Clarkson fired up her age-old pitch warning Scott against choosing a “liar for a coach.” Exasperated, Grande and Legend tried unsuccessfully to get a word in edgewise. So, Grande suggested they walk off.

“Do we want to get a snack, actually?” she asked Legend as Shelton waxed poetic about his multiple Voice victories. As Grande and Legend grabbed some popcorn backstage, Shelton and Clarkson continued to make their pitches to Scott. “I feel like John and I are like parents on a vacation or a field trip,” Grande said. “And they’re just, like, fighting over toys and stuff.”

When Grande and Legend returned, Scott made her decision, joining Team Blake — to almost everyone’s chagrin. “There’s nothing better than being ganged up on by all three of the other coaches and still getting the artist,” Shelton bragged.

Season 21 marks Grande’s first season as a coach on The Voice following Nick Jonas’ exit from the panel after Season 20. Shelton, Clarkson and Legend have been vocal about what a big threat Grande could be to their games, considering the young singer’s massive success and how many of the show’s singers idolize her.

“Of course she’s a threat!” John told Entertainment Tonight. “She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote.” Clarkson agreed, “There’s no disadvantage when you’re Ariana Grande. She can’t say it. I will.” Shelton joked, “It’s embarrassing to follow her [onto The Voice stage]. It exposes my lack of celebrity.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.