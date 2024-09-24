Why Dan + Shay Quit 'The Voice'

As Season 26 of The Voice charges on, there's two people missing: the first-ever coaching mentoring duo: Dan + Shay. According to Forbes, the dynamic duo said they left after last season due scheduling conflicts as a result of filming the show and touring. touring conflicts. The 'Tequila" singers kicked off their Heartbreak on the Map tour in February 2024, and announced plans to extend dates into the fall. "We're touring a lot this year, which we're really excited about, but obviously doesn't allow us to come back," Mooney recently told Entertainment Tonight.

Simultaneously, Chance the Rapper exited at the same time. The 31-year-old Chicacgo native never revealed the reason for his exit. But his departure coincided with his wife Kirsten Corley's announcement via Instagram that they were divorcing after five years of marriage. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," their joint statements read, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite both acts' exits, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg joined the group for Season 27, generating real excitement. Snoop previously served as a mega mentor in Season 20. Bublé was an advisor to Blake Shelton's ongoing popular team in Season 3.

Snoop ended up being a big hit during the premiere. He was impressed by one youngster who auditioned. Chrisdeo, a 16-year-old from Queens, New York, had every coach emotional, including the Dogg.

"When I heard your first note, I knew to turn and hit that button," Snoop Dogg said. "And then to hear your story, because you had the confidence to come up here and sing after saying that they laughed at you. But we couldn't hear that. You are strong. You have a gift, and you're young so you've still got time to grow and learn how to cry tears of happiness." Chrisdeo joined Team Snoop.