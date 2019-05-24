‘The Voice’ Announces Adam Levine’s Replacement Is Gwen Stefani

Following the news of Adam Levine’s departure from The Voice, the show has announced who his replacement will be.
Former Voice coach Gwen Stefani will be returning to the chair to co-judge the show.
Videos by PopCulture.com
She’ll join fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.
May 24, 2019
On Friday, Carson Daly announced that the Maroon 5 singer was leaving with a statement that shook fans on the social media.
“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice. Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he said.
After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019
“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly continued. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”
Daly then went on to share the big news of Stefani returning.
“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’ ” he shared. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”
Levine has since spoken out about his exit, issuing a lengthy statement on Instagram wherein he thanked everyone that made his time on the show so memorable.
View this post on Instagram
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
At this time, Season 17 of The Voice does not have an announced premiere date.