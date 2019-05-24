‘The Voice’ Announces Adam Levine’s Replacement Is Gwen Stefani

Following the news of Adam Levine’s departure from The Voice, the show has announced who his replacement will be.

Former Voice coach Gwen Stefani will be returning to the chair to co-judge the show.

She’ll join fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

On Friday, Carson Daly announced that the Maroon 5 singer was leaving with a statement that shook fans on the social media.

“After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice. Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he said.

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly continued. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Daly then went on to share the big news of Stefani returning.

“With Adam’s departure you might be wondering, ‘Well, who’s going to be sitting in that coveted big, giant red chair?’ ” he shared. “And I’m happy to share this morning that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. Gwen has sat in the chair before. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show and we’re looking forward to having Gwen back.”

Levine has since spoken out about his exit, issuing a lengthy statement on Instagram wherein he thanked everyone that made his time on the show so memorable.

At this time, Season 17 of The Voice does not have an announced premiere date.