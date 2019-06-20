‘The View’: Meghan McCain Explains Why She Called Joy Behar the B-Word

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar‘s latest confrontation on The View sparked a conversation about whether women calling each other “bitch” is O.K.

While discussing President Donald Trump’s supporters at his reelection announcement rally in Orlando, Florida Tuesday during Wednesday’s episode, McCain called her co-host the b-word starting a debate among the ladies of the ABC morning show.

“Sometimes it’s not that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates,” McCain said. Joy interrupted, saying, “Who, black people you mean and immigrants? Who do they hate?”

“I come here every day open minded, trying to explain it,” McCain responded getting defensive, as TooFab first reported. “I know you’re angry, I get that you’re angry Trump’s president, but I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem. 2020 is not in the bag for you, it’s not.”

As the two continued to fight back and forth, Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

“OK guys. OK,” she said with a smile, “it’s a great discussion and we can go back to it, I need everybody to take a beat.”

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day, I’m just trying to ….” McCain exclaimed, as Behar mocked sympathy for her.

“Don’t feel bad for me, bitch,” Meghan shot back, as the audience reacted with shock, “I get paid to do this.”

Sunny Hostin quickly chimed in saying, “Let’s not call each other bitches,” as McCain said she and Behar constantly refer to themselves with that word. Joy laughed in that moment as Goldberg there too commercial.

After the break, the panel addressed the comment from the conversation with Goldberg starting by saying: “So you know sometimes we get spirited on this show. We used to say bitch all the time but one of the people that was here used to get upset and then we stopped saying it and now bitch creeped in, and they’re good with bitch.”

Meghan added that she loves the word and doesn’t see it as a negative term.

“I wrote a book called America, You Sexy Bitch. I love the word bitch. Joy and I call each other a bitch all the time and text each other bitch,” she shared. “I know you’re comfortable with it and she knows I’m comfortable with it. I also enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me so I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock. We get along backstage. I was just texting you.”

Joy agreed before adding, “Even if it gets vicious. I’m very straight in what I believe, and so is she. So we’re going to fight.”

The women of The View left the discussion there and moved on to another “Hot Topic” and debated some more after that.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.