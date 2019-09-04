‘The View’: Meghan McCain Clashes With Co-Hosts Over Gun Control

Things got heated once again on The View on Tuesday when the co-hosts discussed gun control. Following another tragic mass shooting, most of the panel agreed that some gun law reform was in order, but Meghan McCain saw this as a slippery slope.

The View featured yet another emotional debate on gun control this week following the Odessa, Texas, shooting. A 36-year-old gunman killed seven people and injured 22 others between Midland, Texas, and Odessa on Saturday, and the panelists grieved along with the rest of the U.S. possible legal solutions were discussed, including the closing of the gun show loophole, but to McCain these were not clear enough.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People need to start getting really specific,” she said. “Beto O’Rourke wants to have a complete and total — I call it gun-grabbing — but he wants to have a mandatory gun buyback … It just doesn’t seem like that’s rational conversation.”

McCain did not disagree that something needed to be done about mass shootings, but she saw a lot of obstacles in the way. Even personally, she said that she would not vote for anyone with a gun policy she was not completely in line with.

“This is a ground-level issue for me. If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote,” she said simply.

McCain kicked the segment off by noting that she had spend her long weekend on vacation on Montana, where she did some recreational shooting. She felt that this gave her a unique perspective among her co-hosts.

“As the chick on the panel that spent most of her break shooting, I look forward to talking about this,” she said.

McCain went on to talk specifically about the assault rifle-style firearms usually used in these attacks, saying that the “AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America.” McCain saw a serious danger in trying to legislate these weapons, saying that if politicians keep talking about “taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

“I’m not living without guns,” McCain added.

“What about living without the assault weapons that are killing our children?” asked Sunny Hostin.

As is often the case, the gun control debate boiled down mostly to an argument between McCain and Joy Behar, who is in favor of large-scale gun control measures. Whoopi Goldberg suggested that the gun show loophole should be closed at the very least, and even former Fox News correspondent Abby Huntsman felt that something had to be done.

At one point in the segment, an audience member audibly booed McCain, who rolled her eyes.

“Alright, welcome back,” she said sarcastically.



The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.