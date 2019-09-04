‘The View’ Hosts Send Kevin Hart a Message Following His Car Crash, Surgery

As Season 23 of The View kicked off Tuesday with the return of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman, the panel made sure to send their well-wishes to comedian Kevin Hart after he underwent major surgery following a devastating car crash.

While paying tribute to Peter Fonda, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 79, and Valerie Harper, who died last week at 80, Goldberg made sure to honor Hart as well as he recovers from surgery following a “major back injury” caused when his car, driven by friend Jared Black, plunged off the road and into a ditch in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to send our best to Kevin Hart after his car accident,” Goldberg said in Monday’s show, adding they hoped he would recover soon “so he can get his behind back here.”

Hart’s wife, Enniko Parrish, told PEOPLE following Hart’s surgery that her husband was expected to make a full recovery.

“He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank god,” she said.”He’s fine, he’s awake.”

According to the police report, on Sept. 1 around 1 a.m., “a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision,” the report continued. “Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals. … The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC