‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Shares Poignant Photo With Message for Americans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan McCain is sharing an inspiring message for her fellow New Yorkers and others on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus. The pregnant The View co-host shared a touching image of the Statue of Liberty, clad in a medical face mask and surgical gloves, to Instagram Thursday, writing a sweet love letter to the people keeping the world moving amid the global pandemic.

“I love you New York,” McCain, 35, wrote. “Praying for all the hospital workers, nurses, doctors, first responders, NYPD, FDNY, grocery store workers, bankers, pharmacists, custodial workers, UPS, FedEx and postal workers, and everyone else out fighting on the front lines. You are selfless heroes and America will not forget your bravery. Everyone please stay strong, wash your hands, isolate.”

The pregnant ABC talk show co-host returned to the screen Wednesday after announcing she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting days earlier. Phoning into The View via video call, McCain thanked her viewers and co-hosts for all their support during this “bittersweet” time in her life.

“There’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she said of the reason for her mixed emotions. “I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while.”

McCain said there “will be a time and a place” to celebrate her pregnancy more, but for now, “America just wants to talk about the coronavirus.”

“Anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth, I think it’s a good thing,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg reassured her. “People are looking for things to celebrate so you’ve just given folks a nice little bump of celebration.”

McCain announced she was expecting nine months after a miscarriage, sharing the news Sunday on Instagram. “My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

McCain started self-quarantining immediately “as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” thanking ABC executives for allowing her to film the show remotely.

“I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses,grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, fireman and military — who are on the front lines of this fight,” McCain concluded. “Please stay safe. Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

