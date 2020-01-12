‘The View’: Abby Huntsman Defends Meghan Markle From Mom-Shamers Amid Royal Shakeup

The View co-host Abby Huntsman defended Meghan Markle on Friday’s episode. The former Fox News personality felt that Markle was taking too much heat from mom-shamers for her recent decision to “step back” from the royal family. She suggested that no one had the right to tell Markle what is best for her son.

The panelists of The View talked at length about Markle’s so-called “Megxit” on Friday, including guest-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Markle and Prince Harry announced on Tuesday that they would be “stepping back” from their duties to the royal family and splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Each panelist had their own take on the matter, but Huntsman in particular seemed eager to defend Markle.

“Meghan is an easy target, she’s an easy one to blame, because she’s the newest thing that’s coming around in the last two years. But imagine having to go up against a place like the royal family, and Buckingham Palace,” Huntsman said.

Joy Behar disagreed, saying that Markle “wanted to be a princess, and now she’s a princess,” and she should accept all the responsibility and tabloid coverage that comes with it. Behar went on to entertain the conspiracy theory that Prince Harry is not Prince Charles’ son, and then brought up the unconfirmed report that Markle had left their son, Archie with a nanny in Canada while returning to the U.K. herself.

“Stop that! Stop that!” Huntsman said. “Because she’s already been shamed for enough things and you’re now shaming her for what she’s doing as a mom. You don’t know why they’re doing what they’re doing, you don’t know why she’s handling it this way. Just stop!”

Huntsman and Behar continued, both with strong convictions about the royal family. However, both referred to the Netflix original series The Crown for their information and interpretations, putting them on shaky ground at best. The Crown is written by British playwright Peter Morgan, and it has not gone uncriticized by historians. The show has made several big changes to the order of historical events and has been broadly accused of over-dramatization and speculation.

“We are creating a work of fiction, albeit based in some reality. But ultimately, there’s only so much research you can do,” said Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles, in an interview with Town and Country Magazine. “After a time, you just got to crack on and create something for yourself.”



The Crown Season 3 is now on Netflix. The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.