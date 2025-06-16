‘The Valley’ Star Kristen Doute Welcomes Her First Baby at 42

Kristen Doute is officially a mother!

The Valley star, 42, and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, 34, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaia Lily, on June 11.

“Kaia Lily Broderick, we’ve never known a love like this until you,” Doute wrote on Instagram alongside a photo holding her newborn’s hand.

“She’s here, and we still can’t believe it. Luke is even hotter as a dad, and I just feel so lucky,” the Bravo star continued to Us Weekly. “And even though I haven’t slept or showered in two days, seeing our daughter and finally being able to hold her makes it all worth it. We’re completely overwhelmed with love and so grateful for her— our lives are already changed completely.”

The couple explained that their daughter’s name was inspired by their love of Hawaii, as Kaia means “the sea” in Hawaiian, and their engagement in the Aloha State.

“We knew we wanted our baby name to have something to do, or revolve around, water,” Doute explained. “Lilies are my favorite flower. They’re associated with new beginnings, beauty, and also the name Lily indicates a ‘gentle and compassionate nature, suggesting a kind and caring personality.’”

Doute’s fellow Bravolebrities were quick to wish her well after she announced the birth of her daughter, with Bravo boss Andy Cohen commenting, “adorable!!!! we have been waiting for you!!!!” and Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard added, “YESSSSSS CONGRATS!!!!”

Doute’s co-stars on The Valley also sent their love, with Zack Wickham writing, She sure is she’s so precious and tiny [heart emoji] love yall so much!” and Brittany Cartwright calling her a “beautiful girl.” Nia Sanchez chimed in, “so happy for you guys!!”

“Congratulations @kristendoute and @luke__broderick,” Jesse Lally added. “We’re so happy for you both. It’s an incredible journey. We’re so excited to meet her and Isabella couldn’t be happier to have a new cousin!”

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder Kaia Lily posted numerous heart emojis as she commented, “Congratulations to you both so so much,” as Scheana Shay added, “Congratulations!!!!!!! Beautiful name. Beautiful girl.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Doute and Broderick first met at a friend’s wedding in 2022 and went public with their relationship in December of that year. In September 2024, the couple announced they had gotten engaged, and the duo shared their big pregnancy news just two months later.

Doute revealed at the time that after suffering a pregnancy loss the year before, she and Broderick had decided to move forward with IUI (intrauterine insemination), having discussed their fertility challenges with a specialist.

“To get a correct outcome on a pregnancy test, two weeks’ time had to pass and I had to wait it out but in my heart I knew it had worked. I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me,” she told PEOPLE in November. “I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!”