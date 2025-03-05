Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman are married! The Traitors favorite, 34, and comedian, 35, announced on Wednesday, March 5 that they had secretly tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony earlier this year, sharing the details of their romantic nuptials with Cosmopolitan.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Windey told the publication. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

The Bachelorette alum shared on Jan. 8 that she and Hoffman had evacuated their L.A. home due to the deadly wildfires, at which point they checked into a hotel in Las Vegas. When Hoffman and Windey saw the room they had booked, the I’m Nervous star’s plans to propose in “in six months” were expedited.

“Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her,” Hoffman explained. “We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, ‘Whoa.’ And then Gabby floated getting married.”

Windey added, “It was nice, it being my idea. Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea.”

Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

After popping the question officially with a crossword puzzle, Hoffman and Windey tied the knot in a private wedding on Jan. 11, which the comedy writer said “felt right” after living so much of their relationship in the public eye.

Windey shared moments from her wedding day on Instagram she captioned, “Husband and wife!!” The comment section soon was filled with well-wishes from fans and friends, including the reality personality’s Traitors Season 3 castmates.

“Ahhhhhh!!!! I’m SO excited for you guys!!! The BIGGEST congrats!! Sending SO much love!” wrote Chrishell Stause, as Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano commented, “Wow!!! Congratulations Gabby and Robby!” Dylan Efron echoed, “Beautiful! congrats Gabby and Robby :)” as Britney Haynes and Dolores Catania both shared their congrats alongside a comment about the “beautiful” wedding. Carolyn Wiger also gushed alongside several heart and crying emojis, “I’m very emotional right now. This is so beautiful! I’m so happy for you and @robbyhoffman amazing!!! True love exists!”

RObby Hoffman and Gabby Windey attend Dancing With the Stars (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Prior to dating Hoffman, Windey appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in 2022 and co-starred alongside Rachel Recchia in The Bachelorette later that year. While Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer on the season finale, the two split less than two months after the show aired.

In August 2023, Windey announced she had been dating Hoffman for three months. “[I’m] in a relationship like I feel like I’ve never had before,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me.” She later shared on The View, “[Robby] is so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved. Like, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows, so now it’s like, ‘Yeah, exactly.’”