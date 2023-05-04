'The Real World': Madison Channing Walls Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Family Member

Madison Channing Walls, who starred in Real World: Skeletons in 2014 and 2015, was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a family member on March 27 in Texas. The alleged dispute began after Walls, 32, was "upset" with the family member for ending her phone service. The former MTV star, who shares 7-year-old daughter Harper with The Challenge star Tony Raines, started a GoFundMe fundraiser last week, claiming she does not have a home.

Walls was charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to the incident report obtained by The U.S. Sun weeks after the arrest. The relative also obtained an emergency protective order against Walls, reports The Ashley's Reality Roundup. Officers responded to Walls' parents' home, where she and Harper live. The family member told the officer that Walls struck them "on the left side of the jaw and scratched the right arm after the two of them were in a verbal argument." The family member claimed Walls was not happy that they "cut off her phone service."

Walls started "yelling from the upstairs area" while another family member tried to put Harper to sleep. The alleged victim tried to stop Walls from going into Harper's bedroom. That is when Walls allegedly "struck" the family member in the jaw. The relative also told police Walls "scratched" their forearm, "which bled and caused pain."

Officers observed "redness" on the alleged victim's face and "several scratches" on their forearms. Walls allegedly "admitted" to striking the relative, according to the incident report. The family member told police they wanted to press charges, so Walls was arrested. She was held on a $2,500 bond and bailed out on March 29. The family member was granted a protective order on March 28. Walls' next court date is later this month, reports The Sun.

Walls, who once briefly dated Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, struggled with an addition to heroin before she appeared on The Real World. When her relative called the police, they told officers about her "history with drugs." Police searched the home and did not find contraband or paraphernalia.

A few weeks after her arrest, Walls started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her find a home. She included a picture of herself with Harper and set her goal to $10,000. After six days, she has received only one $5 donation.

"This past month has been a complete whirlwind, & I no longer have a home," Walls wrote. "Im not going into the details, because I'm not one to bash anyone or have a pity party. But really, it ultimately has nothing to do with my end goal in this... I want nothing more than to have a home for myself & my daughter, & can have a bedroom of her own. Then I can begin visitations & Harper eventually will start staying on overnights with me. My end goal is to regain custodial guardianship. & My having a home is the first step towards that goal."

Walls' parents gained custody of Harper in 2018. Raines took them to court when they tried to get sole custody of Harper. The two sides agreed to a custody plan in October 2018 and the case was sealed.