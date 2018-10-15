‘The Challenge’ Star Tony Raines Proposes to Girlfriend Despite Cheating Scandal

Wedding bells are ringing for The Challenge star Tony Raines and his longtime girlfriend Alyssa Giacone. The reality TV personality announced via Instagram that he popped the question.

“We’re engaged!” he captioned a photo of the happy couple sharing a kiss while showing off Giacone’s new engagement ring. Giacone also shared the same photo, writing, “Fiancé has a nice [ring] to it! We’re ENGAGED yall!!!”

The proposal comes almost two years after Raines, 30, and Giacone, 28, welcomed their daughter, Isla Rose, in November 2016. Raines also shares daughter Harper London, 2, with his Real World: Skeletons co-star Madison Channing Walls.

Some fans were confused by the proposal after Raines was caught cheating on Giacone with The Challenge: XXX‘s Camila Nakagawa during a bus ride scene that aired last year.

He publicly apologized on social media, writing, “I’m beyond upset at myself and regardless of how it comes across on air I blame no one but myself. Maybe I’ve apologized too many times or not enough about all the mistakes I’ve made but I am very aware of my issues and everyday I’m growing up and maturing.”

He continued, “My focus now is to keep my family together, thank you and drama aside I hope everyone enjoys the rest of the season.”

Raines and Giacone frequently share photos with Isla on social media. In September, Raines shared a photo with his fiancée-to-be and their daughter celebrating Giacone’s 28th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful better half @alyssagiacone (this is the best pic we could get with our defiant little one lol),” he captioned an image of the proud parents with their daughter.

Raines isn’t the only cast member from The Challenge in headlines this month. Vinny Foti was hospitalized earlier this month for heart failure in Las Vegas. His family and friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for the 36-year-old’s hospital bills after he was admitted to the intensive care unit in the early days of October. In an update to the GoFundMe page, his family says he is doing “good” and “still in ICU.”

He was reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery on his left lung on Monday after contracting a “severe case of bacterial pneumonia.”

“He has a long road [ahead] of him and the [doctors] said months but I know he’s strong and will want to work hard to get home to his family,” wrote his wife, Krista Foti, thanking those who donated for “the love and support.”

According to Us Weekly, Foti appeared in The Challenge: Fresh Meat II season in 2000. He also appeared in the season 20 Cutthroat competition and season 22’s Battle of the Exes.