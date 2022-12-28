'The Challenge' Couple Welcomes Baby No. 2

The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their second child just days after Christmas. Compono gave birth to daughter Liliana Marie Nichols on Dec. 27, they told E! News. The couple is also parents to son Anthony Nichols, 15 months.

Liliana was born at 5:47 a.m., weighing 7.5 pounds and measuring 20.25 inches long. "I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits," Compono, 29, told E! News. "I am also excited to have a mini-me and as she gets older, we can do girl things."

Nichols, 35, said he was looking forward to the "special relationship" he will have with his daughter. "My dad told me at my brother's wedding that giving away a son is easy, but there's something much more difficult about giving away a daughter because you love them differently," Nichols, who has three sisters, said.

Compono and Nichols announced they were expecting their second child in June. Since this was her second pregnancy, Compono had less fears because she knew what "weird symptoms" she would experience. "I had a lot less questions for my doctor that's for sure. I also felt like I was way more prepared in that aspect," she told E! News. "But when it comes to giving birth, I honestly think it's worse to know the process rather than not know the first time."

Compono starred in the 2014 season of The Real World, while Nichols made his TV debut in the 2011 season. The couple met in 2014 when they appeared on Battle of the Exes II. They broke up during The Challenge Rivals III but reconciled during Invasion of the Champions. They got engaged in December 2019, and were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2021, they finally tied the knot in a small ceremony. They held a larger ceremony with friends and family in April 2022. Their son Anthony was born in September 2021.

"I am happy that we are all healthy and that we are lucky and able to see our New York family and Michigan family so much and have them help out, visit and celebrate," Compono told E! News when looking back at the past year. "As we move into this season as a family of four, I am just very thankful we are all healthy, happy, and together," Nichols added.

After Anthony was born, Nichols told E! News he was impressed by everything Compono has done since becoming a mother. "She made pregnancy look easy," he said last year. "She barely skipped a beat. Watching her go into labor, and then deliver our son was the most impressive things I'll ever witness, and the happiest moment of my life."