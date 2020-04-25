'The Price Is Right' Fans Concerned After George Gray's Heart Attacks, Hospitalization

Fans of The Price is Right were stunned to learn the news that announcer George Gray had been hospitalized after suffering three heart attacks earlier in the week. The 53-year-old veteran TV host has been a fixture on the show since joining in 2011, taking over for Rich Fields.

Gray reportedly woke up on Monday with chest pains according to TMZ, leading to his wife calling 911 and Gray being rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, the announcer suffered his first heart attack and doctors placed a stent in his arteries. This failed, along with a second stent, leading to another heart attack later while Gray was walking around the hospital.

A third stent would eventually fail and Gray suffered his third heart attack, leading to surgeons performing a quadruple bypass on the member of The Price is Right family. He's now on the mend, but the scare alarmed fans after the news broke.

Following the ordeal, Gray revealed that the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine measures in place were a blessing during his emergency. He and his wife were planning an anniversary celebration in Thailand in April but canceled it due to the pandemic. If they hadn't, Gray's heart attack could've happened on vacation, away from the doctors that saved him.

Fans and media personalities were quick to send their best wishes to the recovering announcer. Scroll down to see some of the kind messages being posted about The Price is Right announcer.