‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks First Celebrity of the Night, and It’s a Beloved Daytime TV Host

The Masked Singer returned after a two-week hiatus, and brought a double dose of the guessing game singing competition series. The Fox reality show aired a two episodes Wednesday night and unveiled the identity of two of its talented contestants. All the contestants who competed this season, host nick Cannon said, have a combined 69 Emmy nominations, 42 Grammy nominations, 22 gold records, 10 lifetime achievement awards and 27 Teen Choice nominations.

The first revealed the identity of the first celebrity of the night, as the Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower and Fox showed off their singing skills onstage. The eliminated contestant for the first hour was The Penguin, who revealed themselves to be comedian and former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd.

The Rottweiler was first to perform One Republic’s “Love Runs Out” and to share more clues about their identity. He said he has been judged from the moment he “entered the game.”

“It showed me that I’m capable of succeeding on my own, and I want it that way,” he said, seemingly hinting at him being a member of the Backstreet Boys. He then shared his career started with musical theater and makeup, but despite how versatile he is, “my pedigree wasn’t fully recognized until now.”

Robin Thicke guessed it was Brian Littrell, Jenny McCarthy guessed Joe Jonas, Ken Jeong said it was Train’s Pat Monahan. His final clue was that his role models growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.

The Ladybug performed next with a fun rendition of Lizzo’s “Juice.” She admitted in her intro package she was nervous during her first performance, but after nearly going home she realized how much the experience means to her.

“It reminds me of growing up, when everything on the outside looked rosy, but in reality on the inside, the world was completely upside down,” she said, while holding an award for “Best Host” and shiny heels.

McCarthy guessed Paris Jackson, Jeong guessed Lindsay Lohan (getting another negative response from the Ladybug), Nicole Scherzinger guessed Ashleee Simpson. Her last guess was that the “queens of the world taught me how to be a lady.”

The Tree returned to the stage with a performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Think”. She showed off her piano skills in her intro package and talked about her family history.

“Growing up they told me to be true to myself. I’ve always been their favorite elf. They encouraged me to share all the gifts that I own, they never made me feel like I was left home alone,” she said, before showing an image of the White House.

Scherzinger guessed Amy Sedaris, Jeong guessed Zoeey Deschanel, Robin Thicke stuck to his guess of Rachel Ray. Her final clue said that she has been a brand ambassador and it relates to food.

The Penguin performed next with a performance of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.” The contestant’s intro package talked about how as a child she was relegated to the D-list, until she “stood up and took control.”

“Making people laugh was my ticket to the new adventures of Old Penguin,” she said, later mentioning other shows like The Office and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

McCarthy guessed Nicole Byer, Scherzinger guessed Star Jones, Thicke guessed Wanda Sykes and also Mindy Kaling. Her last clue was that she has been in many “relationships with many of the presidents.”

The Flower performed next and dazzled with Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”. She celebrated her voice making the judges think she is a professional singer, before revealing she has never trained her voice in her life.

“I’m just a girl who never left her garden… Ain’t nobody going to tell me when to stop growing boo boo,” she said. “Keep guessing, cuz I’m having a ball up here and you can’t put a price tag on what you love.”

Jeong guessed singer Bjork, Scherzinger guessed Shirley Bassey, McCarthy guessed Anita Baker. Her last clue was that her favorite band is Kings of Leon.

The Fox was the final contestant of the first hour performing “Hey Look Ma, I Made It,” of Panic! At the Disco. He revealed in his intro package he grew up in a rough “patch of the woods” and that people made of him for his “bark.”

“Shazam, Fast and Furious, I transformed into an undercover superfox,” he said. “But even with all the success I didn’t feel the success was about the real me, until I put on this mask.”

Thicke guessed AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Jeong guessed Jamie Foxx, Scherzinger guessed Ne-Yo. His last clue said that it’s ironic he wore costumes most of his career, though he always thought he was going to be in a uniform.

After the performances, The Penguin was revealed.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.