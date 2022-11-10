'The Masked Singer': The Venus Fly Trap is a Hall of Fame Athlete

The final new contestant on The Masked Singer's "Hall Of Fame Night" had an elaborate costume for the ages. The Venus Fly Trap took the stage following Gopher. He was the first singer unmasked on the night. The singer was revealed to be a Hall of Fame boxer. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

In The Venus Flytrap's clue package, audiences learn he is a member of two Halls of Fame. He first became a Hall of Famer in his 20s, then again in his 40s. However, he reinvented himself again, becoming famous on television. There was a horseshoe too, which led guest panelist Joel McHale to suggest Peyton Manning before the Venus Flytrap even began singing. That was totally off though because it was none other than George Foreman!

The Venus Flytrap then sang a cover of The Temptations' "Get Ready," which brought the crowd to their feet. The goat (since everyone in this episode was the "greatest of all time" in their fields) brought out a medal clue and was surprisingly uninterested in meeting Nicole Scherzinger. The medal simply read "100 million."

Guest panelist Leslie Jordan suggested that Venus Flytrap could be a boxer, but he then picked Mike Tyson. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bo Jackson. Scherzinger guessed Charles Barkley before Robin Thicke picked the correct athlete. McHale later guessed Mickey Rourke, who infamously took his own mask off the last time he was on the show.

Foreman is a two-time heavyweight champion of the world and won the heavyweight gold medal at the 29168 Mexico City Olympics. He is a member of both the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. After retiring from boxing, Forman blazed a trail as an entrepreneur, selling the famous George Forman Grill on television.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.

