‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Which Celebrity Was Behind the Deer

The Masked Singer has revealed the celebrity behind another mysterious performance! In Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s hit new show Terry Bradshaw shocked fans as the star behind the Deer.

The NFL legend now joins the ranks of Steelers player Antonio Brown and comedian Tommy Chong, who were unmasked as the Hippo and Pineapple, respectively, during the show’s first two weeks.

Viewers also got new clues as to the identity of the remaining celebrities, as Lion, Deer, Peacock, Unicorn and Monster took to the stage once again after competing in week one.

Lion, whom some fans have theorized is American Idol judge Katy Perry, revealed her activist side in the clue package ahead of her performance of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, saying that “using my voice to help others” has always been an important side of her life. “I tell my pride you have to be strong and stand up for what you believe in,” she added.

“It’s obvious that she is a professionally trained singer,” panelist Jenny McCarthy commented, despite disagreement from Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger.

Deer, whom fans have guessed is Terry Bradshaw, performed “Get Your Shine On” by Florida Georgia Line, and gave fans some insight into his past, saying in the clues package that he “used to be able to sell salt to a slug.” With imagery taken from used car lot commercials, the deer promised to “do what I love and throw myself hooves first into this competition,” before teasing, “believe me, I know how to throw.” Possibly giving the best clue of the season, he confirmed he had multiple world titles, started in track and field and then transitioned into horses.

The Peacock, theorized to be Donny Osmond by fans, performed “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic from a 35-ft. hydraulic lift, explaining that he was happy to perform anonymously, because through the “many incarnations of [his] career,” people have thought they’ve known him, from “little teeny bopper” through to “dramatic roles.”

Unicorn, whom fans are pretty sure is actress Tori Spelling, performed “Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears, teasing that she agreed to sing on The Masked Singer “because I lost my sheen,” adding that “no one can ever crush this unicorn’s spirit again” with her “model behavior.” She’s not a model, she clarified later, but was flattered to be mistaken as one.

Monster, whom viewers think could be T-Pain, said while he was knocked down by being put in jeopardy last week, teased he was going to “celebrate getting [his] mind right” by making it rain some some singles and taking a trip up to New York City. Wednesday, he took on “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw, telling the panel after his performance, “I like to keep my head in the game.”

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox/Michael Becker