'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Piglet Revealed in New Teaser

Piglet escaped the Hundred-Acre Wood and landed on The Masked Singer stage. Fox shared a new preview for The Masked Singer Season 5, showing off The Piglet costume. It looks a little tame compared to the other crazy costumes created for the series, but he or she is still a camera hog. The Piglet is a member of the second group competing for the Season 5 title.

"If you're a bacon eater, you'll be a real fan," guest host Niecy Nash said in the preview. "He's a real hog." The Piglet made his entrance while his security danced with giant lollipops. The Piglet costume features green plaid overalls and a pinwheel hat, with matching green socks and shoes. The character will be part of Group B, alongside the Chameleon, Phoenix, Black Swan, and Grandpa Monster reports E! News. They will make their debut in the second episode of the season, airing on Wednesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Group A, which includes Russian Dolls, Seashell, Raccoon, Snail, and Porcupine, will perform on the season premiere on Wednesday, March 10.

Nash is hosting the first early part of Season 5 after regular host Nick Cannon was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The former Reno 911! star was a guest judge on the series. "I was honored to stand in the gap and just be a tiny placeholder for him, for his franchise and his series," Nash recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a great job." Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger all returned for the new season though.

During the show's Television Critics Association press tour presentation, executive producer James Breen confirmed Cannon will return later on in the season, but declined to be specific. "Nick rejoins towards the second half of the season," Breen said. "I won't be too specific about how many shows, but Niecy kicks things off." Breen also had nothing but praise for Nash. "We got incredibly lucky there because Niecy just stepped in pretty last minute," Breen said. "And immediately had her own chemistry with the panel. She was just a producers' dream. Absolutely fantastic."

News that Cannon tested positive for COVID-19 surfaced in early February. It's not clear when he was given the all-clear to head back to work, but he did also get his job back as the host of VH1's Wild 'N Out. ViacomCBS previously fired Cannon for anti-Semitic comments he made on his Cannon's Class podcast last summer. MTV Entertainment Group told Page Six it accepted Cannon's apologies and his efforts to "educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms." The company also wished Cannon a "speedy recovery" after his positive test.