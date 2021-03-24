'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Seashell? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

Wednesday night saw the first installment of The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere on FOX. Among the entrants who made their debut was Seashell, a costume with a seashell head and other dazzling oceanic details throughout. She is one of five Group A singers — a bundle of competitors that also includes Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Doll and Snail. The Seashell will be a regular part of Season 5, which will be streamable each week via FuboTV, available with a free trial.

This season, our crack team of uncertified Masked Singer experts will keep track of all the hints about The Masked Singer's Seashell, including clues and other teases. We'll recap judges' thoughts, even the silly ones. Scroll through to get the scoop on Seashell. Without further ado, spoilers are ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5 Premiere — "Return Of The Masks"

The Seashell was accompanied by beach imagery in her clue package — notably including a hot dog with relish, a green chameleon and a pink bell sinking to the bottom of the sea with a pink clam shell. She said: "When I was young, I was pulled by the tide all around the world with my family. Always adrift, I never felt grounded. So I found my peace by the shore. When my career took off, it was like a massive tsunami of success. But, much like my childhood, I still drifted, wearing many hats."

This last comment was accompanied by the Seashell holding a cowboy hat and a broom. She continued: "I often wonder if I found my true calling. That's part of why I'm here. I'm nervous, and I haven't sang in a really long time. But I want to face my fears. I've always wanted to sing on stage. I used to, waaaay back in the day, and I kind of stopped to pursue other careers." Cluedle-Do added to this: "No two shells are the same."

The Seashell sang "Listen to Your Heart" by Roxette, and the panelists noted that they started out sounding "nervous" but slowly eased into the performance. As for the guesses, Ken Jeong threw out a few ideas -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway and Kristen Chenoweth. Scherzinger skewed younger, guessing Hillary Duff, while both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy proposed Jessica Simpson. Even the judges noted that they have had a lot of guesses for this one.

Who is singing under Seashell's mask? Who knows! But we'll eventually find out as The Masked Singer airs each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch live on FuboTV, using their free trial. Subscribers to Hulu will also be able to watch next-day, but those patient viewers should be mindful of spoilers. PopCulture.com will be preparing tons of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, keep an eye out for updates!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.