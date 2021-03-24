'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 3: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

Group A, which features Raccoon, Seashell, Porcupine, and Russian Doll, will take to the stage once again on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Of course, by the end of the episode, one of the singers will be eliminated. So, who will be getting the boot?

While all of the remaining singers in Group A made it through to the next round of the competition (following Snail's shocking elimination), one of them will be forced to unmask during the newest episode. As for who that will be, it's anyone's guess. But, based on their prior performances and a sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, it's possible that Raccoon could be headed for an elimination. In the sneak peek, guest judge Joel McHale didn't have a glowing review for Raccoon's performance, saying that it left him "speechless," but not in a good way.

Not only does Raccoon's upcoming performance earn him a poor review, but the masked singer also has low odds of making it through to the next round of the competition, according to Gold Derby. The publication shares predictions about The Masked Singer based on what fans have to say about the show. Following his previous performance, the Raccoon currently has the lowest chance of making it through to another week. However, this still does not necessarily mean that they will be getting the boot. Fans will have to wait until the episode airs to see how the elimination pans out.

Even though the focus will be on Group A heading into Wednesday's episode, one of The Masked Singer's latest twists could shake up the competition in a major way. The episode will feature the Fox competition's first Wildcard character, who could take the spot of one of the competitors in Group A. At the end of the episode, the mysterious contestant will take to the stage in the hopes of securing a dedicated spot in the competition. Throughout the season, there will be "several" cases in which a Wildcard contestant will join the competition in an effort to ultimately take home the win. Although, they're sure to face some stiff competition from the singers who have already been introduced to the audience. To see whether the Wildcard contestant can pull this off (and whether the Raccoon will stick around to sing another day), you can tune in to The Masked Singer on Wednesday at 8 p.m ET on Fox.