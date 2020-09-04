'The Masked Singer' Reveals First Look at Dragon Costume for Season 4

✖

Fox already released the list of outlandish costumes that will be taking the stage during The Masked Singer Season 4, but they have not released first looks at any of them until now. On Friday, the network shared the first photos of the intricate Dragon costume that one lucky celebrity will get to wear while performing. The detailed costume shows why the designers have already been nominated for two Emmys.

Fox shared a photo of the Dragon costume with Entertainment Tonight, as well as a teaser video zooming in on the costume. The other costumes announced for this season are Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Sea Horse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, and Sun. This season will feature celebrities who have "sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," the network teased. One celebrity also appeared on Time's 100 Most Influential People list once.

The Masked Singer Season 4 will feature the return of host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke. There will also be a new voting procedure so fans at home can finally have a say on who moves on from week to week. The show's Facebook feed searched for "super fans" who were asked to register for a chance to "witness all-new performances and vote for your favorites." These fans will get to watch performances before they air. For the first three seasons, the show relied on the in-studio audience to vote. The vote totals, combined with scores from the judges, decided who would be eliminated. However, there will not be an in-studio audience this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Masked Singer Season 4 will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Fox is planning a pre-season special, which airs on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, to get fans excited for the upcoming season. The winners of the first three seasons were T-Pain, Wayne Brady, and Kandi Burruss. The show was nominated for the Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program at the 2020 Emmys.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Cannon's return to the show follows his controversial remarks during an episode of Cannon's Class podcast. Cannon has apologized repeatedly, and Fox decided to keep him on the show. "When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," the network said in a statement at the time. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe."