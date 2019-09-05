‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Judges Revealed

The Masked Singer became a surprise social media hit after its debut in January of this year, and the singing competition is set to return for Season 2 later this month. Entertainment Weekly shares that the new season will see the arrival of some new faces at the judges’ table, with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog set to appear as guest judges. Fox previously announced that T-Pain, who won Season 1, will also appear as a guest judge.

Comedian Joel McHale, who appeared on Season 1, will return to the show as will host Nick Cannon and judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean show and features a number of disguised celebrities competing in elaborate costumes which mask their speaking voices. The contestants perform on stage and are voted on a by a studio audience as the judges attempt to guess their identities, with one star ultimately winning the competition.

A handful of the costumes for Season 2 have already been revealed, with 16 contestants set to compete, up from Season 1’s 12 contestants.

Costumes include an egg wearing a cooked egg on its head, an ice cream cone, a fox dressed in steampunk attire, a skeleton wearing a top hat, an incredibly lifelike butterfly, a leopard dressed like Queen Elizabeth I, a very pink flamingo, a 70’s-inspired eagle, a tree, a rottweiler, a Christmas tree made of tinsel, a plant that looks like a rose, a pastel-colored panda, a creature that may be a black widow spider and a furry green and blue creature named Thingamajig.

“There’s different degrees of involvement from celebrities, so some celebrities are just, like, ‘I wanna go on the show,’” Fox Alternative Entertainment president Rob Wade told TheWrap during the Television Critics Association press tour last month. “And you’re like, ‘Well, you could be this, you could be that, you could be this.’ And they’ll go, ‘Oh, I like that one,’” Wade said. “But some, like Egg — Egg was like, ‘I don’t like any of these. I want to be an Egg.’ And we were like, ‘OK… any reason?’ And it’s like, ‘No.’”

A promo for the new season shows the judges wowed by Thingamajig’s performance of Kacey Musgraves‘ “Rainbow,” while the Butterfly belts out Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj‘s “Bang Bang.”

The Masked Singer Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET after a special sneak peek on Sept. 15.

