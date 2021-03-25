'The Masked Singer': Russian Doll Accident Clue Might Prove They're Hanson

✖

The Masked Singer fans have zeroed in on the Hanson brothers as the possible celebs behind the Russian Doll costume, and Wednesday's episode just lent more credence to their theory. Not only did the Doll duo reveal during their performance of "Wonder" by Shawn Mendes that they were actually a trio, which would align with Zac, Isaac and Taylor Hanson, the clue package also made mention of a traumatic accident that Hanson fans tied quickly to Zac's October 2019 motorcycle crash.

During the clues, the bigger Russian Doll said he was "doing what I love when I noticed something was seriously wrong with me. I was rushed to the hospital and there was no guarantee I would ever be the same." It's then that fans were shown a toy "Fire & Rescue" truck. "If it weren't for the glue that bonds us, I may not have survived," Big Doll said, with Little Doll chiming in, "That and a very talented doctor." In the end, Big Doll said the "trauma actually made us stronger, and now we don't take anything that we do together for granted."

In October 2019, Zac shared with fans that he had sustained three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula in a motorcycle accident. "Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming!” Zac wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters (sic)," he added. The clues align almost completely with Zac's story, including the involvement of the fire department and his brothers in his rescue, and Hanson fans have pointed to the strongest evidence of all — their voices — as an almost guarantee the musical trio is behind the Russian Doll costumes.

The Masked Singer viewers will probably have to wait a while to test that theory, however, with judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy all being blown away by their performances week after week. "Oh my god!" Scherzinger commented on their performance Wednesday. "That's what I'm talking about! Some real, major vocals going on right there." The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and is available to watch the next day on Hulu.

