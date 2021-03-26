✖

We're deep in season 5's pool of contestants on The Masked Singer and we've already had some fun reveals. The season premiered back on March 10, with plenty of sneak peeks to keep fans guessing about the identities of these new, mysterious singers. The last time we saw the Russian Dolls, they did a rendition of "Shallow" from A Star is Born. That performance already had fans wondering who they could be, with many guessing that the masked celebrities are the Hanson Brothers, Taylor and Isaac Hanson.

The latest tease for the Russian Dolls came in Wednesday's episode and featured them covering Shawn Mendes' "Wonder." But the real key came when the two dolls we've already met were joined by a third. Three dolls, three Hanson brothers. That's where we're standing at the moment alongside curious fans, but it's not set in stone just yet. A big reason is the possibility that we'll see two more Russian dolls appear in the weeks to come. No matter the truth, the judges, including Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, guest Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, were blown away by the vocals.

Fans already believed they knew who were behind the two masks. In the comments section for the YouTube sneak peek from before the series premiere, one fan wrote, "I believe this is Hanson, more specifically Isaac and Taylor Hanson." Another fan concurred, and added, "I've heard these voices every day since I was twelve. This is Isaac and Taylor Hanson (and Zac is probably in that big doll, too.)" While fans are sure that the mystery singers are the Hanson Brothers, fans will have to stay tuned to the competition to see whether their guesses are correct.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer premiered on March 10 and features an array of interesting masked celebrities. In addition to the Russian Dolls, some of the costumes include Phoenix, Piglet, Chameleon, Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, and Porcupine. So far, the Phoenix was revealed as Caitlyn Jenner, the Raccoon was Danny Trejo and the Snail turned out to be Kermit the Frog.

The Fox network previously said about this group of masked singers, “The Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two World Records.”

While the entire judging panel will return for Season 5, host Nick Cannon will be missing out on the first few episodes of the season as he previously tested positive for COVID-19. Niecy Nash, who has been a guest host on the series in the past, will fill in for him. Cannon is expected to return as the host at some point later on in the season.