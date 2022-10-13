'The Masked Singer': Maize Is a 'Sex and the City' Actor

The Masked Singer Season 8's schedule was thrown for a loop on Wednesday when a weather delay forced Fox to air the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game when the Andrew Lloyd Webber Week episode should have debuted. Fox originally said the episode would air Wednesday after the game, but it has now been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 19. However, the episode did air in Canada, meaning we do know who was under the Maize mask. The person in the elaborate costume was a comedian. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Maize's clue package was structured as the singer's life story, starting out in a rural region with dreams of hitting it big. Once moving to the city, Maize struggled to find success until he found it. Then, Maize took the stage to sing "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar. After the performance, Webber praised Maize as a future star, but it sounds like he already is one! He is Sex and the City actor and comedian Mario Cantone.

The post-song clue hinted at a connection to Frozen, so Robin Thicke first guessed Josh Gad before dismissing that idea himself. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger suggested Jonathan Groff. Then, Thicke suggested Nathan Lane because of The Birdcage. McCarthy Wahlberg first suggested Nathan Lane, but then picked the right choice.

Cantone is a popular comedian who played Anthony Marentino on Sex and the City. He has also starred in several Broadway productions. He returned for HBO Max's Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... Cantone also starred in the ABC series Men in Trees.

The Masked Singer Season 8 began with the largest class of celebrity contestants in the show's history at 22. So far, the unmasked celebrities this season are Eric Idle, William Shatner, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, and Daymond John. Harp remains unknown, as she won each of the first three episodes and will return for the next round. Robo Girl won Wednesday night's episode and remains masked.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.