Who Is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 4

The Masked Singer Season 8 already has one frontrunner in Harp, but there could be another big challenger. Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, who beat out two great performers and got to continue wearing her mask on the show. She belted out an impressive rendition of the title song from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Bad Cinderella, with the songwriter in the studio. Although Robo Girl kept to keep her mask on, the show may have dropped enough clues to help us figure out who she is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).



Performances and Song Picks

Episode 4: "Bad Cinderella" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's latest musical, Bad Cinderella

Show Clues

Episode 4 monologue: "Stepping up into the spotlight during Andrew Lloyd Webber night feels a little out of my comfort zone because, for much of my career, I've lived in the shadows of superstars. From Missy [Elliott] to Pharell... even David Blaine. The glow of their talent made it hard to recognize my own. I was worried it would never be my time. With 86 cents to my name, I booked a job that would change my life forever. I not only found my own pretty little spotlight but gained the most magical fandom in the world. They've given me supernatural confidence, but I'm going to need that if I'm going to take the lead tonight. Places, everyone!"



Episode 4 visual clues: The clue package included a surfboard. There were also jars of honey. Music notes were shown on the TV screen as Robo Girl talked about her fandom. After she mentioned the "job that would change" her forever, a Man in Black popped up with a nametag reading "Hello my name is Stage Name."



Episode 4 on-stage clue: "While on tour, Robo Girl holds her own opposite Multi-Grammy Winner."



The Guesses:

Episode 4: Robin Thicke guessed Jenna Dewan. Nicole Scherzinger suggested Becky G and Kiki Palmer. Ken Jeong's first guess was Lucy Hale but then guessed Cara Delevigne. However, since she is not known for singing, Jeong was pressured to change his guess to Selena Gomez.



Our Guess: Kat Graham, who starred in The Vampire Diaries, once said she only had 86 cents to her name and was struggling financially before she booked her breakout role. Early in her career, Graham was a background dancer for Pharrell Williams and Missy Elliott, both mentioned in Robo Girl's clue package. At one point, Graham released music under a stage name, Toro Gato. The honey shown in the clue package could also be a reference to Graham's 2011 movie, Honey 2.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.