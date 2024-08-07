Sarah Jessica Parker Reportedly Irritated at 'Sex in the City' Co-Star John Corbett

John Corbett is reportedly on Sarah Jessica Parker's bad side. According to sources who spoke with the National Enquirer, the Sex in the City staple is pissed over Corbett's recent public statements disparaging his career, labeling his job "unfulfilling" and "boring."

While speaking with the Fly on the Wall podcast, he admitted that he wishes he'd instead worked behind the scenes as a screenwriter or a producer. "Look, I'm in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz. It's just a fact. So I can reveal now I picked the f---ing wrong thing to do with my life," he said. "I picked something to do with my whole life for my fulfillment of my work life, which is, 'Dude, stand here, say this, put this on, look this way, say it faster, cut your hair like this,'" he said.

The 63-year-old added: "Have you ever sat in a f---ing waiting room of a doctor's office for like an hour and been like, 'What the f---?'" he said. "For me, that's what making a movie is like, because I'm not part of any creative process."

Parker is offended. "Sarah Jessica finds John's comments deeply insulting to the entire crew, cast, writers and producers of the show that made him a household name and pays his bills," an insider claims.

"There are a million actors who would give their left arm to have the career John has. To have given him the opportunity, not to mention the money, and then have it thrown back in your face is terrible!" the insider added.

Corbett has reportedly pissed off Parker's previously. The insider notes when the show announced its return for a reboot without original cast member Kim Cattrall on board, Corbett gossipped about everything to the press.

"Sarah Jessica is very protective of Carrie Bradshaw and the entire show," adds a close friend. "You have to remember, she isn't just the star of the series — she's also the executive producer. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!"