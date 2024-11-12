Blake Shelton Announces New Singing Competition Show After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton’s days on The Voice may be behind him, but the country music singer isn’t stepping away from TV permanently. Six months after exiting the hit NBC series, which he starred on for 23 seasons over 12 years, Shelton on Tuesday announced that he is working on an all-new singing competition, The Road, for CBS. Co-produced by Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser, The Road is scheduled to premiere next year.

“I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road,” Shelton, 48, said in the press release. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The docu-follow series will follow a yet-to-be-announced headlining star “on their journey to discover the next big artist,” according to the network.” Contestants will join the headliner on tour, “performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.”

The series will give viewers a “backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist.” Featuring exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will “see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

According to Sheridan, who is also behind Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1924, as well as Mayor of Kingstown, and more, “there is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.”

Glasser added, “This project has been a true labor of love that Taylor, Blake, Lee and I have been talking about for some time now. I can’t thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere.”

Metzger said, “Blake and I have been working together a long time and now joining forces with Taylor and David is literally the kind of team you dream about to bring something of this scale to country music fans.”

The Road will premiere on CBS sometime next year. The debut season’s headliner will be announced at a later date.