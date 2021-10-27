‘The Masked Singer’ Not on Tonight, Here’s Why FOX Switched Things Up

Unfortunately, for fans of The Masked Singer, the competition series isn’t on tonight. But, there’s a reason why Fox is changing its schedule up. Instead of airing another episode of The Masked Singer, the network will be showcasing Game 2 of the World Series.

The Masked Singer traditionally airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. However, the World Series is taking over that timeslot. Since the show is taking a week off, that will give you plenty of time to catch up on everything that’s happened so far. During the most recent episode, the show said goodbye to the Hamster.

After the judges shared their final guesses behind Hamster’s identity, they unmasked and revealed that they were Rob Schneider. Following his time on the show, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his journey. Not only did he open up about why he chose to go on the show, but he also shared what he’s taking away from the experience.

Schneider explained that he’s been a fan of the show since Season 1. He was totally game to try the challenge himself, as he noted that he’s been known to carry a tune. Still, he was a bit disappointed that he didn’t make it farther in the competition. The comedian said that he did want to stay around for at least one more week and added that he thought his most recent performance, which saw him singing in Spanish, would be enough to send him through to the next round. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Even though the actor’s journey didn’t necessarily go as planned, he still had positive things to say about his time on The Masked Singer.

“To just throw yourself into something and just trust the people. I really did,” Schneider said about his Masked Singer journey. “I really trusted the producers, and trusted the costumers, and the people getting me dressed, and the people when you’re backstage literally sticking the fan underneath your hamster head to give you a little bit of cool air. They really, really take the best care of you and they really want you to have a good time, and it’s the number one show on TV for a reason.”

In case you’ve missed any of The Masked Singer this season, worry not. All episodes of the Fox competition are currently available to stream on Hulu. Additionally, if you want to watch the episodes live going forward, you can check out FuboTV. The streaming service is offering a free trial to new subscribers.