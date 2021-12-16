‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Queen of Hearts Unmasked

The Masked Singer finale is finally here! After a season full of amazing performances and surprising reveals, the show will officially crown the winner of Season 6. It all comes down to either Bull or Queen of Hearts. Who will take home the Golden Mask trophy? Follow along with PopCulture’s live blog for all of the finale details (you can also watch the episode live thanks to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers).

The Masked Singer did things a bit differently for Season 6. Unlike prior seasons, the finale only includes the two final competitors, Bull and Queen of Hearts. Bull won the Group A title while Queen of Hearts won Group B’s. However, only one of them can call themselves the Season 6 winner.

No matter whether you’re pulling for Queen of Hearts or Bull to take home the win, the finale will surely be an exciting one to watch. So, let’s jump right into all of the action. First, the show features an hour block of highlights from the past season. Then, the real deal begins with the two competitors going head-to-head.

10 p.m. ET — Who Is the Queen of Hearts?

After revealing Bull’s identity, Queen of Hearts was up next. First and foremost, Cannon shared the judges’ first impression guesses. McCarthy’s was Fergie, Thicke’s was Idina Menzel, Jeong’s was Renee Zellweger, Scherzinger’s was Carrie Underwood. Everyone changed their guesses to Jewel except for Jeong, who stuck with Zellweger. Ultimately, Queen of Hearts removed her mask and revealed that she was indeed Jewel. The episode then ended with Scherzinger receiving the Golden Ear trophy, as she had the most first impression guesses correct with three.

9:50 p.m. ET — Winner Revealed, Bull Unmasked

Finally, it’s the moment everyone’s been waiting for. Cannon shared that the final votes were tallied and that the winner is… Queen of Hearts! After her win, she thanked everyone and expressed her excitement over the honor. That means that, of course, Bull came in second. Now, the only thing left to do is unmask both of the contestants. First up, it was the Bull.

Cannon then revealed the panel’s first impression guesses. Thicke’s was Lil Uzi Vert, Jeong’s was Ne-Yo, McCarthy’s was Brian Littrell, Scherzinger’s was Todrick Hall. In the end, everyone except Scherzinger changed their guesses. Thicke guesses Sisqo, Jeong suggested Taye Diggs, and McCarthy thought of Adam Lambert. Bull removed his mask and revealed that he was Todrick Hall.

9:40 p.m. ET — Queen of Hearts’ Final Bow

Queen of Hearts shared that she didn’t start singing to become famous, she did so to “save my life.” She said her final performance will be “bittersweet” as she’s loved her time on the Fox competition. Queen of Hearts said that she did the competition for her son, as she wants him to know that he can face any challenge in his way. Her final performance was a flawless rendition of Katy Perry’s “Firework.” McCarthy is definitely pulling for Queen of Hearts, as she said that she’s the one who is the “voice” of the season.

9:30 p.m. ET — The Bull Gives It His All

The Bull explained that before going on The Masked Singer, he was considering leaving the entertainment world behind. However, being the Bull has given him the push that he needed to keep going. Bull loved being able to perform without any “judgment.” For his second performance of the night, the Bull pulled out all of the stops. He performed Hunter Hayes’ “Invisible,” and it’s safe to say that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. After he sang, Scherzinger posited that Bull is the new “voice” of The Masked Singer and that she’s rooting for him to win.

9:20 p.m. ET — Queen of Hearts Takes the Stage

It’s time for the Queen of Hearts’ final clue package. She first explained that she wrote a letter to her grandmother when she was a teenager. The letter read, “What’s new? Well, I quit my job and I moved out. People like my music. Things are happenin’ and I’m ready for it all.” As she wandered into a forest and saw a pair of ruby slippers, she explained that she actually left her job because she had no choice. A ruby briefcase appeared as she said that she had no place to live. She also said that her car was stolen, as exemplified by a tiny, pink toy vehicle. Queen of Hearts said that she still has that letter and that she hopes that her grandma is proud of her.

Queen of Hearts’ first performance was a stripped-down version of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Scherzinger picked up on the final clues and suggested that it could be Jewel. McCarthy shared numerous guesses and settled on Kellie Pickler. Jeong thought that it could be Miranda Lambert.

9:08 p.m. ET — The Bull Kicks Things Off

The Bull’s final clue package began with him saying that he felt as though he was “playing a character” when he was younger. He tried his hand at football, as he was told that boys are supposed to play sports. The Bull, who stood near a pair of tap shoes, said that they always knew that he was “someone else.” As he traveled into a forest, he tried to find people who saw him for who he “truly” is. While it took some time, he did find his people and was greeted with handfuls of rose petals. After the Bull was presented with a white cake, he said that he wants to make the world better for those just like him.

For Bull’s first performance, he sang a stripped-down rendition of Des’Ree’s “You Gotta Be.” After the performance, the judges shared some final guesses. McCarthy suggested that it could be Tituss Burgess or Neil Patrick Harris. Jeong suggested Taye Diggs. While Scherzinger didn’t share her guess (as she said that she wanted to keep it close to her chest until the end of the show), she did say that she’s confident in it.

