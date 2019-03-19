‘The Masked Singer’: Is T-Pain the Monster?

Is T-Pain the Monster on The Masked Singer? Many fans are convinced as much after last week’s episode where the Monster sang “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz.

The far-fetched theory has slowly been gaining steam throughout the past few episodes of the FOX reality singing show, especially after the Monster continues to prove himself as a talented, possibly professional singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the fact that many fans posit that the Monster might be an athlete, thanks to his multiple mentions of “swings,” others wonder how an athlete could have such a powerful stage presence that the Monster displayed during “American Woman” as well as his past performances of “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw and “Look At Me Now” by Queen.

T-Pain theorizers argue that the one-time chart-topper took a long break from the music industry following criticism for his overuse of autotune; the Monster has previously said that he stepped out of the limelight after claiming to be “misunderstood.”

In the Monster’s most recent clues video, the wheels of a skateboard were shown, which Gold Derby reports is one of the rapper’s favorite sports. Furthermore, it’s possible that the sports references could simply be because T-Pain is a massive sports fan, not because he is an athlete, per se.

As for the headset revealed during last week’s episode, it works well with the “game on” reference the Monster made at the end of his clue package. According to Rolling Stone, the “Buy U a Drank” singer has revealed that he’s a hardcore gamer.

Back in week one, the Monster declared he was doing the show in order “to re-write my mixed tape to prove that I am more than just puff and fluff.”

Fans will have to wait until the Monster is eliminated to see if he is T-Pain. Previously, fans have guessed that the Monster could be reigning Dancing With the Stars champion Bobby Bones. Even a producer on Bones’ SiriusXM radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, guessed as much.

“I don’t know, there’s something about the Monster,” producer Eddie Garcia told Bones. “Dude, I sing next to you on stage with The Raging Idiots and what you’re doing with Dancing With the Stars, like, ‘I dance, I dance,’ he could have been recording this show and we didn’t even know.”

However, listening to Monster’s most recent performance of “American Woman,” the entire team (except for Garcia) denied it sounded anything like Bones.

“That doesn’t sound like Bobby to me at all!” Amy Moffett Brown noted. “It honestly sounds like Lenny Kravitz!”

“I know your style, and you can sound like anyone,” Garcia said, defending his theory.

But Bones appeared to deny the conjecture. “That guy sings too good for me,” he argued.

Previously eliminated contestants were revealed to be Ricki Lake (Raven), Tori Spelling (Unicorn), Margaret Cho (Poodle), Terry Bradshaw (Deer), Tommy Chong (Pineapple) and Antonio Brown (Hippo).

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.